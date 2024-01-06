Seminole County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Seminole County, Florida? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Seminole County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Osceola High School - Kissimmee at Seminole High School - Sanford
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on January 6
- Location: Mount Dora, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
