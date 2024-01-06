When the 2024 NCAA tournament comes around, will South Florida be involved? For bracketology analysis and a look at its tournament resume, keep reading.

How South Florida ranks

Record AAC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 8-5 1-1 NR NR 177

South Florida's best wins

South Florida's best win this season came in an 88-72 victory on December 9 over the Florida State Seminoles, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 83) in the RPI. Against Florida State, Selton Miguel led the team by compiling 20 points to go along with four rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

77-64 at home over Loyola Chicago (No. 125/RPI) on December 16

74-65 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 136/RPI) on November 19

73-70 at home over Alabama State (No. 142/RPI) on December 29

76-68 at home over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on January 4

89-73 at home over Albany (NY) (No. 178/RPI) on December 22

South Florida's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-0 | Quadrant 2: 1-2 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-2

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents (based on the RPI), the Bulls are 1-2 (.333%) -- tied for the 46th-most defeats.

South Florida has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation according to the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

In terms of difficulty, using our predictions, South Florida faces the 296th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bulls' upcoming schedule, they have nine games left versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 12 contests against teams above .500.

USF has 16 games remaining on the schedule, with two games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

South Florida's next game

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Rice Owls

South Florida Bulls vs. Rice Owls Date/Time: Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, January 12 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida

Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida TV Channel: ESPNU

