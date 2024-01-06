Saturday's contest at Devlin Fieldhouse has the South Florida Bulls (9-6) taking on the Tulane Green Wave (7-6) at 3:00 PM ET (on January 6). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 65-62 victory for South Florida, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Bulls enter this game following a 66-61 loss to Charlotte on Wednesday.

South Florida vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

South Florida vs. Tulane Score Prediction

Prediction: South Florida 65, Tulane 62

Other AAC Predictions

South Florida Schedule Analysis

The Bulls captured their best win of the season on December 30, when they beat the SMU Mustangs, who rank No. 108 in our computer rankings, 70-61.

The Bulls have four losses versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the ninth-most in the country.

South Florida has tied for the sixth-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (eight).

South Florida 2023-24 Best Wins

70-61 at home over SMU (No. 108) on December 30

56-55 at home over North Florida (No. 228) on November 19

76-61 at home over UT Arlington (No. 231) on November 6

83-57 at home over Grambling (No. 234) on November 13

61-32 over High Point (No. 289) on November 23

South Florida Leaders

Carla Brito: 9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

9.7 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23) Evelien Lutje Schipholt: 7.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.2 FG%

7.2 PTS, 7.2 REB, 41.2 FG% Vittoria Blasigh: 14.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (43-for-109)

14.3 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 39.4 3PT% (43-for-109) Romi Levy: 9.5 PTS, 50 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

9.5 PTS, 50 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Daniela Gonzalez: 5.7 PTS, 37.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (9-for-27)

South Florida Performance Insights

The Bulls' +86 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 65.5 points per game (195th in college basketball) while giving up 59.8 per contest (88th in college basketball).

The Bulls are posting 66 points per game in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.5.

