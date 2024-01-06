The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida TV: ESPN+

Stetson Stats Insights

This season, the Hatters have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have hit.

Stetson is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.

The Dolphins are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hatters sit at 185th.

The Hatters record 78.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.

Stetson has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 74.2 points.

Stetson Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Stetson has fared better at home this season, posting 96.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in road games.

In 2023-24, the Hatters are surrendering 59.0 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 79.1.

Stetson is making 11.8 threes per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 5.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.9 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).

Stetson Upcoming Schedule