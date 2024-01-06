How to Watch Stetson vs. Jacksonville on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) look to continue a seven-game home winning run when hosting the Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson Stats Insights
- This season, the Hatters have a 46.6% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.6% higher than the 42.0% of shots the Dolphins' opponents have hit.
- Stetson is 9-2 when it shoots higher than 42.0% from the field.
- The Dolphins are the 63rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hatters sit at 185th.
- The Hatters record 78.3 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 74.2 the Dolphins give up.
- Stetson has an 8-2 record when putting up more than 74.2 points.
Stetson Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Stetson has fared better at home this season, posting 96.0 points per game, compared to 67.4 per game in road games.
- In 2023-24, the Hatters are surrendering 59.0 points per game in home games. On the road, they are allowing 79.1.
- Stetson is making 11.8 threes per game with a 39.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 2.9 more threes and 5.1% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.9 threes per game, 34.8% three-point percentage).
Stetson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|L 83-75
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/29/2023
|Charlotte
|W 79-75
|Edmunds Center
|1/4/2024
|North Florida
|W 75-74
|Edmunds Center
|1/6/2024
|Jacksonville
|-
|Edmunds Center
|1/10/2024
|@ Kennesaw State
|-
|KSU Convocation Center
|1/12/2024
|@ Queens
|-
|Curry Arena
