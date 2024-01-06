Stetson vs. Jacksonville: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Jacksonville Dolphins (9-6, 0-1 ASUN) will hope to end a four-game road losing streak when visiting the Stetson Hatters (9-6, 1-0 ASUN) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Edmunds Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
In this article, you can take a look at odds and spreads for the Stetson vs. Jacksonville matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Edmunds Center in DeLand, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Stetson Moneyline
|Jacksonville Moneyline
|FanDuel
|Stetson (-6.5)
|147.5
|-290
|+225
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends
- Stetson has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Hatters games have gone over the point total six out of 12 times this season.
- Jacksonville is 5-9-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 11 out of the Dolphins' 14 games with an over/under have gone over the point total.
