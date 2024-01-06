Stetson vs. Jacksonville January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's ASUN schedule includes the Stetson Hatters (7-6, 0-0 ASUN) versus the Jacksonville Dolphins (8-5, 0-0 ASUN), at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Stetson Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Stetson Players to Watch
- Jalen Blackmon: 23.3 PTS, 2.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Stephan D. Swenson: 10.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 6.6 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Aubin Gateretse: 10.8 PTS, 7.5 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.0 STL, 1.6 BLK
- Alec Oglesby: 10.4 PTS, 4.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Treyton Thompson: 5.6 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.2 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Jacksonville Players to Watch
- Robert McCray: 17.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Marcus Niblack: 12.4 PTS, 3.5 REB, 3.0 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Bryce Workman: 12.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Stephon Payne III: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Gyasi Powell: 7.4 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Stetson vs. Jacksonville Stat Comparison
|Stetson Rank
|Stetson AVG
|Jacksonville AVG
|Jacksonville Rank
|101st
|78.5
|Points Scored
|75.2
|179th
|149th
|69.8
|Points Allowed
|75.5
|288th
|167th
|37.0
|Rebounds
|40.8
|40th
|163rd
|9.4
|Off. Rebounds
|10.5
|82nd
|20th
|10.1
|3pt Made
|5.9
|308th
|63rd
|15.9
|Assists
|11.5
|310th
|87th
|10.6
|Turnovers
|15.0
|351st
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.