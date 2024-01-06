The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup in this article.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas

Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UCF vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas State Moneyline UCF Moneyline BetMGM Kansas State (-5.5) 138.5 -225 +180 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Kansas State (-5.5) 138.5 -230 +188 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UCF vs. Kansas State Betting Trends

UCF has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Knights have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).

Kansas State has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Wildcats games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.

UCF Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +40000

+40000 The Knights have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +40000 at the start of the season to +40000.

UCF's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.