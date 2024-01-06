UCF vs. Kansas State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The UCF Knights (9-3, 0-0 Big 12) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Kansas State Wildcats (10-3, 0-0 Big 12) at 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Bramlage Coliseum. The matchup airs on ESPN2.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas State vs. UCF matchup in this article.
UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Bramlage Coliseum in Manhattan, Kansas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
UCF vs. Kansas State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas State Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas State (-5.5)
|138.5
|-225
|+180
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Kansas State (-5.5)
|138.5
|-230
|+188
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
UCF vs. Kansas State Betting Trends
- UCF has put together a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Knights have not covered the spread when an underdog by 5 points or more this year (in one opportunity).
- Kansas State has put together a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.
- Wildcats games have hit the over six out of 13 times this season.
UCF Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +40000
- The Knights have the same odds to win the national championship now, from +40000 at the start of the season to +40000.
- UCF's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.2%.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.