Saturday's contest between the No. 11 Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) and the UCF Knights (9-3) at Addition Financial Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-55, heavily favoring Kansas State to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on January 6.

In their last time out, the Knights lost 68-61 to Oklahoma State on Wednesday.

UCF vs. Kansas State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

UCF vs. Kansas State Score Prediction

Prediction: Kansas State 68, UCF 55

UCF Schedule Analysis

Against the Auburn Tigers, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Knights captured their best win of the season on November 20, a 60-53 home victory.

UCF has two wins against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in Division 1.

UCF 2023-24 Best Wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 47) on November 20

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 94) on November 24

63-54 over Jackson State (No. 112) on November 23

42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 203) on December 3

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 208) on November 6

UCF Leaders

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80)

19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80) Achol Akot: 8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG%

8 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG% Laila Jewett: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39)

9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39) Mya Burns: 10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)

10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33) Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%

UCF Performance Insights

The Knights' +130 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 66.8 points per game (172nd in college basketball) while giving up 56 per contest (46th in college basketball).

