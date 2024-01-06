If you're seeking a bracketology breakdown of UCF and its chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament, see the article below, where we provide the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +25000

+25000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How UCF ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-1 NR NR 115

UCF's best wins

When UCF defeated the Charlotte 49ers, the No. 97 team in the RPI rankings, by a score of 74-71 in overtime on November 20, it was its best win of the season so far. Against Charlotte, Darius Johnson led the team by putting up 25 points to go along with six rebounds and four assists.

Next best wins

72-44 at home over CSU Fullerton (No. 139/RPI) on November 16

72-57 at home over Lipscomb (No. 155/RPI) on December 2

69-56 at home over Florida A&M (No. 175/RPI) on December 21

83-80 over South Dakota State (No. 184/RPI) on November 19

74-51 at home over Maine (No. 233/RPI) on December 18

UCF's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-3 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-1 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

According to the RPI, UCF has three losses against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 40th-most in the country.

According to the RPI, UCF has three wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 36th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

In terms of toughness, using our predictions, UCF has the 246th-ranked schedule the rest of the way.

The Knights have 17 games left this year, including three versus teams with worse records, and 15 against teams with records over .500.

In terms of UCF's upcoming schedule, it has 17 games left, with eight coming against teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

UCF's next game

Matchup: UCF Knights vs. Kansas Jayhawks

UCF Knights vs. Kansas Jayhawks Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 7:00 PM ET Location: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida

Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida TV Channel: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

