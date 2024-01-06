For bracketology analysis on UCF and its chances of reaching the 2024 women's March Madness tournament, you've come to the right spot. Below, we go over the team's complete tournament resume, highlighting all you need to know.

How UCF ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-4 0-3 NR NR 106

UCF's best wins

In its signature win of the season, which took place on November 23, UCF beat the Jackson State Tigers (No. 67 in the RPI) by a score of 63-54. That signature win over Jackson State featured a team-high 19 points from Laila Jewett. Kaitlin Peterson, with 16 points, was second on the team.

Next best wins

60-53 at home over Auburn (No. 88/RPI) on November 20

61-48 over St. John's (NY) (No. 95/RPI) on November 24

42-41 at home over Campbell (No. 162/RPI) on December 3

101-63 at home over Bethune-Cookman (No. 170/RPI) on November 6

69-58 over Sacred Heart (No. 171/RPI) on November 25

UCF's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 2-1 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 4-1

Against Quadrant 2 teams (according to the RPI), the Knights are 2-1 -- tied for the 28th-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, UCF has the 97th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty the rest of the way.

The Knights have 15 games left on the schedule, with 15 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and seven games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Of UCF's 15 remaining games this season, it has six upcoming games against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

UCF's next game

Matchup: Cincinnati Bearcats vs. UCF Knights

Cincinnati Bearcats vs. UCF Knights Date/Time: Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET

Wednesday, January 10 at 6:00 PM ET Location: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, Ohio

