The Kansas State Wildcats (14-1) will look to build on an eight-game winning stretch when visiting the UCF Knights (9-3) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Addition Financial Arena. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

UCF Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

UCF vs. Kansas State Scoring Comparison

  • The Wildcats put up an average of 77.5 points per game, 21.5 more points than the 56.0 the Knights allow.
  • Kansas State is 14-1 when it scores more than 56.0 points.
  • UCF has a 9-3 record when its opponents score fewer than 77.5 points.
  • The Knights record 66.8 points per game, 16.3 more points than the 50.5 the Wildcats give up.
  • When UCF puts up more than 50.5 points, it is 8-3.
  • Kansas State has a 14-0 record when giving up fewer than 66.8 points.
  • This year the Knights are shooting 42.3% from the field, 10.9% higher than the Wildcats give up.
  • The Wildcats shoot 48.0% from the field, 12.7% higher than the Knights allow.

UCF Leaders

  • Kaitlin Peterson: 19.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 39.2 FG%, 38.8 3PT% (31-for-80)
  • Achol Akot: 8.0 PTS, 9.3 REB, 50.6 FG%
  • Laila Jewett: 9.8 PTS, 1.3 STL, 47.1 FG%, 56.4 3PT% (22-for-39)
  • Mya Burns: 10.7 PTS, 39.5 FG%, 24.2 3PT% (8-for-33)
  • Jayla Kelly: 5.3 PTS, 46.8 FG%

UCF Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/19/2023 Morgan State W 67-41 Addition Financial Arena
12/30/2023 @ Oklahoma L 69-52 Lloyd Noble Center
1/3/2024 Oklahoma State L 68-61 Addition Financial Arena
1/6/2024 Kansas State - Addition Financial Arena
1/10/2024 @ Cincinnati - Fifth Third Arena
1/13/2024 West Virginia - Addition Financial Arena

