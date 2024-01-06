Victor Hedman and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Boston Bruins at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, at TD Garden. Looking to bet on Hedman's props? Here is some information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Victor Hedman vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN

ESPN+, NESN, and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -200)

0.5 points (Over odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hedman Season Stats Insights

In 38 games this season, Hedman has averaged 23:08 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -5.

In six of 38 games this year, Hedman has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Hedman has a point in 26 games this year (out of 38), including multiple points 10 times.

Hedman has an assist in 24 of 38 games this season, with multiple assists on eight occasions.

Hedman's implied probability to go over his point total is 66.7% based on the odds.

Hedman has an implied probability of 58.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hedman Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have conceded 98 goals in total (2.6 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (+23) ranks sixth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 38 Games 5 39 Points 4 6 Goals 2 33 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.