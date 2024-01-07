Will C.J. Beathard Play in Week 18? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
C.J. Beathard was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Beathard's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Beathard's season stats include 349 passing yards (58.2 per game). He is 40-for-53 (75.5%), with one TD pass and zero interceptions, and has eight carries for 35 yards.
C.J. Beathard Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice
- Reported Injury: Shoulder
Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Day: January 7, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
Beathard 2023 Stats
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Comp. %
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Pass Yards/Att.
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|40
|53
|75.5%
|349
|1
|0
|6.6
|8
|35
|0
Beathard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 3
|Texans
|2
|2
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Colts
|0
|0
|0
|3
|-2
|0
|Week 10
|49ers
|1
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 13
|Bengals
|9
|10
|63
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 16
|@Buccaneers
|11
|15
|94
|1
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 17
|Panthers
|17
|24
|178
|0
|0
|3
|24
|0
