C.J. Beathard was a full participant in his most recent practice, and looks on track to play in the Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 18 game against the Tennessee Titans (at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday). If you're looking for Beathard's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Rep C.J. Beathard and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Beathard's season stats include 349 passing yards (58.2 per game). He is 40-for-53 (75.5%), with one TD pass and zero interceptions, and has eight carries for 35 yards.

Keep an eye on Beathard's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

C.J. Beathard Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Shoulder

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Week 18 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Day: January 7, 2024

January 7, 2024 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Read More About This Game

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Beathard 2023 Stats

Pass Comp. Pass Att. Comp. % Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Pass Yards/Att. Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs 40 53 75.5% 349 1 0 6.6 8 35 0

Beathard Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 3 Texans 2 2 9 0 0 0 0 0 Week 6 Colts 0 0 0 3 -2 0 Week 10 49ers 1 2 5 0 0 0 0 0 Week 13 Bengals 9 10 63 0 0 1 7 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 11 15 94 1 0 1 6 0 Week 17 Panthers 17 24 178 0 0 3 24 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.