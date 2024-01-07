Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Calvin Ridley will be up against a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 224.1 per game.

Ridley has 70 grabs for a team-high 910 yards and seven TDs this campaign. He has been targeted 126 times.

Ridley vs. the Titans

Ridley vs the Titans (since 2021): 1 GP / 103 REC YPG / REC TD

The Titans have allowed 16 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The 224.1 passing yards the Titans allow per game makes them the 16th-ranked pass defense in the league this year.

The Titans' defense ranks fourth in the league by conceding 1.1 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (18 total passing TDs).

Jaguars Player Previews

Calvin Ridley Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 51.5 (-115)

Ridley Receiving Insights

Ridley, in seven of 16 games, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Ridley has been targeted on 126 of his team's 577 passing attempts this season (21.8% target share).

He is averaging 7.2 yards per target (79th in NFL play), racking up 910 yards on 126 passes thrown his way.

Ridley has reeled in a TD pass in five of 16 games this season, with more than one score in two of those games.

He has scored seven of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (18.9%).

Ridley has been targeted 24 times in the red zone (40.0% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts).

Ridley's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/31/2023 Week 17 8 TAR / 4 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 9 TAR / 6 REC / 90 YDS / 2 TDs 1 ATT / -12 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 12 TAR / 5 REC / 39 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 13 TAR / 4 REC / 53 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 8 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 0 TDs 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

