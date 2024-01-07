In the Week 18 contest between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, will Calvin Ridley hit paydirt? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Calvin Ridley score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15.00 if he scores a TD)

Ridley has hauled in 70 catches for 910 yards, best on his squad, and seven TDs. He has been targeted 126 times, and averages 56.9 yards receiving per game.

In five of 16 games this season, Ridley has a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in two games.

Calvin Ridley Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 11 8 101 1 Week 2 Chiefs 8 2 32 0 Week 3 Texans 7 3 40 0 Week 4 Falcons 2 2 38 1 Week 5 @Bills 8 7 122 0 Week 6 Colts 8 4 30 0 Week 7 @Saints 4 1 5 0 Week 8 @Steelers 10 6 83 0 Week 10 49ers 3 2 20 0 Week 11 Titans 9 7 103 2 Week 12 @Texans 6 5 89 1 Week 13 Bengals 8 4 26 0 Week 14 @Browns 13 4 53 0 Week 15 Ravens 12 5 39 0 Week 16 @Buccaneers 9 6 90 2 Week 17 Panthers 8 4 39 0

