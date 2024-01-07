Calvin Ridley against the Tennessee Titans pass defense and Elijah Molden is a matchup to watch in Week 18, when the Jaguars play the Titans at Nissan Stadium. We have stats and analysis available for you below.

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Calvin Ridley Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Titans 137.3 8.6 23 76 8.66

Calvin Ridley vs. Elijah Molden Insights

Calvin Ridley & the Jaguars' Offense

Calvin Ridley's team-leading 910 yards as a receiver have come on 70 catches (out of 126 targets) with seven touchdowns.

Looking at passing yards, Jacksonville has the ninth-most in the NFL, with 3,846 (240.4 per game).

The Jaguars score 22.3 points per game, 13th in the NFL.

Jacksonville is passing the ball quite a bit compared to the rest of the league, ranking eighth in the NFL with 36.1 pass attempts per contest.

The Jaguars have made 60 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 22nd in the NFL. They pass the ball 48% of the time in the red zone.

Elijah Molden & the Titans' Defense

Elijah Molden has a team-high one interception to go along with 66 tackles, one TFL, and three passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Tennessee is midde-of-the-pack this season, ranking 16th in the NFL in passing yards allowed with 3,586 (224.1 per game).

So far this season, the Titans have been midde-of-the-road in points allowed (21.7 per game), ranking 16th in the league.

Tennessee has allowed more than 100 receiving yards to seven players this season.

The Titans have allowed 16 players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Calvin Ridley vs. Elijah Molden Advanced Stats

Calvin Ridley Elijah Molden Rec. Targets 126 27 Def. Targets Receptions 70 3 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 13 20 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 910 66 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 56.9 5.1 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 167 1 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 24 0 Sacks Rec. TDs 7 1 Interceptions

