Jacksonville Jaguars receiver Evan Engram will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 18 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Tennessee Titans. The Titans are ranked 16th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 224.1 per game.

Engram's 104 grabs (on 130 targets) have netted him 884 yards (to average 55.3 per game) and three TDs.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Engram and the Jaguars with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Engram vs. the Titans

Engram vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 72.7 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 72.7 REC YPG / REC TD Tennessee has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to seven opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

16 players have grabbed a TD pass against the Titans this year.

Tennessee has allowed two players to record at least two TD catches against it in a matchup on the season.

The pass defense of the Titans is giving up 224.1 yards per outing this year, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Titans' defense ranks fourth in the NFL with 18 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Jaguars vs Titans on Fubo!

Jaguars Player Previews

Evan Engram Receiving Props vs. the Titans

Receiving Yards: 49.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Engram with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Engram Receiving Insights

In 11 of 16 games this season, Engram has topped his prop for receiving yards.

Engram has received 22.5% of his team's 577 passing attempts this season (130 targets).

He has 884 receiving yards on 130 targets to rank 94th in league play with 6.8 yards per target.

Engram has a touchdown catch in two games this season (out of 16), and he scored multiple times in one game.

He has 8.1% of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (three).

With eight red zone targets, Engram has been on the receiving end of 13.3% of his team's 60 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Engram's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Panthers 12/31/2023 Week 17 6 TAR / 6 REC / 60 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 15 TAR / 10 REC / 95 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 6 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 12 TAR / 11 REC / 95 YDS / 2 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 9 TAR / 9 REC / 82 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.