The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Amway Center, tipping off at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Hawks are 2.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the teams this season.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Magic 121 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Magic vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Magic (+ 2.5)

Magic (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Magic (-6.3)

Magic (-6.3) Pick OU: Under (240.5)



Under (240.5) Computer Predicted Total: 236.2

The Hawks (8-26-0 ATS) have covered the spread 23.5% of the time, 45.1% less often than the Magic (24-11-0) this year.

Atlanta (2-11) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (15.4%) than Orlando (13-7) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (65%).

Orlando and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.6% of the time this season (17 out of 35). That's less often than Atlanta and its opponents have (22 out of 34).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Hawks are 9-7, a better record than the Magic have put up (10-13) as moneyline underdogs.

Magic Performance Insights

At 113.8 points scored per game and 112.0 points conceded, the Magic are 19th in the league offensively and 11th on defense.

In 2023-24, Orlando is 20th in the NBA in rebounds (43.4 per game) and fourth-best in rebounds allowed (41.2).

The Magic are fifth-worst in the NBA in assists (24.9 per game) in 2023-24.

Orlando is 24th in the league in turnovers per game (14.3) and second-best in turnovers forced (14.9).

The Magic are the third-worst team in the NBA in 3-pointers made (10.7 per game) and fifth-worst in 3-point percentage (34.8%).

