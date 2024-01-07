The Tennessee Titans (5-11) bring a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium, and here are some best bets recommendations.

When is Jaguars vs. Titans?

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

The model projects the Jaguars to win, just as BetMGM does, but the model favors them by a small margin more (5.1 to 4.5).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars' implied win probability is 68.6%.

The Jaguars have won seven of the 10 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (70%).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -218 or shorter, Jacksonville has a 1-2 record (winning just 33.3% of its games).

This season, the Titans have been the underdog 13 times and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

This season, Tennessee has won one of its four games when it is the underdog by at least +180 on the moneyline.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (-4.5)



Jacksonville (-4.5) The Jaguars have covered the spread nine times this season (9-7-0).

In games it has played as 4.5-point favorites or more, Jacksonville has an ATS record of 1-2.

The Titans are 6-9-1 against the spread this year.

In games it has played as 4.5-point underdogs or more, the Titans have an ATS record of 1-3.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (42)



Under (42) The two teams average a combined 2.4 fewer points per game (39.6) than this game's total of 42 points.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 1.1 more points per game (43.1) than this matchup's total of 42 points.

Jaguars games have hit the over on seven of 16 occasions (43.8%).

The teams have hit the over in five of the Titans' 16 games with a set total.

Evan Engram Receiving Yards (Our pick: 51.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 55.3 3

DeAndre Hopkins Total Rushing & Receiving Yards (Our pick: 65.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 16 63.2 6

