The Tennessee Titans (5-11) take a three-game losing streak into their contest with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. The Jaguars are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under is set at 42.5 in the outing.

If you're going to make some in-game wagers on the Jaguars' upcoming game against the Titans, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Sign up to live bet on the Jaguars-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Watch Jaguars vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Titans Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Jaguars have been winning after the first quarter in nine games, have trailed after the first quarter in six games, and have been tied after the first quarter in one game in 2023.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 3.6 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 2.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Titans have had the lead seven times, have trailed seven times, and have been tied two times at the end of the first quarter this season.

2nd Quarter

In 16 games this year, the Jaguars have won the second quarter five times, lost seven times, and tied four times.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 5.6 points in the second quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 6.4 points on average in the second quarter.

This season, the Titans have won the second quarter in seven games, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in three games.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

3rd Quarter

The Jaguars have won the third quarter in nine games this season, lost the third quarter in five games, and been tied in the third quarter in two games.

On offense, Jacksonville is averaging 6.9 points in the third quarter (best in NFL) this year. It is surrendering 5.6 points on average in the third quarter (27th-ranked) on defense.

Looking at the third quarter, the Titans have won the third quarter in six games this season, been outscored in the third quarter in eight games, and been knotted up in the third quarter in two games.

4th Quarter

The Jaguars have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in seven games this season, been outscored in that quarter in seven games, and they've tied in that quarter in two games.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. On defense, it is allowing seven points on average in that quarter.

So far this year, the Titans have won the fourth quarter in two games, lost that quarter in 10 games, and they've tied in that quarter in four games.

BetMGM is your home for live betting the NFL this season.

Jaguars vs. Titans Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the conclusion of the first half, the Jaguars have had the lead nine times (9-0 in those games), have trailed six times (0-6), and have been tied one time (0-1).

At the end of the first half, the Titans have had the lead eight times and have trailed eight times.

2nd Half

The Jaguars have won the second half in nine games this season, lost the second half in six games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Jacksonville's offense is averaging 13.1 points in the second half this year. Defensively, it is giving up 12.6 points on average in the second half.

Through 16 games this year, the Titans have lost the second half 12 times (3-9 in those games) and have outscored their opponent in the second half four times (2-2).

Rep the Jaguars or the Titans with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.