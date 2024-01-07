At Nissan Stadium on Sunday, January 7, the Jacksonville Jaguars face the Tennessee Titans, kicking off at 1:00 PM ET. The Jaguars should win, based on our computer model -- continue reading to discover more tips about the point spread, over/under and even the final score.

Watch the Jaguars in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Jaguars are totaling 338.1 yards per game on offense this season (14th in NFL), and they are giving up 343.8 yards per game (20th) on the other side of the ball. The Titans are compiling 286.6 total yards per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, they are giving up 333.4 total yards per contest (17th-ranked).

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Jaguars vs Titans on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Titans Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Jaguars (-3.5) Over (39.5) Jaguars 23, Titans 18

Place your bets on the Jaguars-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Week 18 NFL Predictions

Jaguars Betting Info

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Jaguars have an implied win probability of 65.5%.

Jacksonville has put together a 9-7-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Jaguars have covered the spread four times this season (4-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.

Jacksonville games have hit the over seven out of 16 times this season.

The total for this game is 39.5, 3.6 points fewer than the average total in Jaguars games thus far this season.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Titans Betting Info

The implied probability of a win by the Titans based on the moneyline is 39.2%.

Tennessee has compiled a 6-9-1 ATS record so far this season.

The Titans have covered the spread once this season (1-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.

So far this season, five of Tennessee's 16 games with a set number have hit the over.

The average total points scored in Titans games this year (39.5) is 1.2 points higher than the total for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaguars vs. Titans 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jacksonville 22.3 21.4 20.8 20.7 24.3 22.4 Tennessee 17.3 21.7 22 19.3 12.6 24.1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.