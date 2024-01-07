The Jacksonville Jaguars visit the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, in a battle featuring a pair of star running backs in Travis Etienne and Derrick Henry.

Check out player props for the Jaguars' and Titans' top contributors in this contest.

Sign up to bet on the Jaguars-Titans matchup or any other NFL game at FanDuel, and use our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds

Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +420

Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: -150

Derrick Henry Touchdown Odds

Henry Odds to Score First TD: +500

Henry Odds to Score Anytime TD: -130

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

More Jaguars Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds

More Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Ryan Tannehill 196.5 (-113) - -

Get the best new user bonus at FanDuel when you use our link to sign up to bet on the NFL!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.