Entering their Sunday, January 7 game against the Tennessee Titans (5-11) at Nissan Stadium, which begins at 1:00 PM , the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) are keeping their eye on four players on the injury report.

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

The Jaguars head into the matchup after winning 26-0 over the Carolina Panthers in their last outing on December 31.

The Titans are coming off of a loss to the Houston Texans by the score of 26-3.

Jacksonville Jaguars Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Trevor Lawrence QB Shoulder Questionable Zay Jones WR Knee Questionable Christian Kirk WR Groin Questionable C.J. Beathard QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice

Tennessee Titans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derrick Henry RB Rest Did Not Participate In Practice Aaron Brewer OL Ankle Limited Participation In Practice Kevin Rader TE Hip Questionable Tre Avery CB Knee Full Participation In Practice Caleb Farley CB Back Out Daniel Brunskill OL Ankle Questionable Colton Dowell WR Knee Out Will Levis QB Foot Questionable Caleb Murphy OLB Shoulder Questionable Anthony Kendall CB Knee Out Eric Garror DB Illness Did Not Participate In Practice TK McLendon Jr. DE Shoulder Out Otis Reese IV LB Groin Full Participation In Practice Jaelyn Duncan OL Neck Questionable

Other Week 18 Injury Reports

Jaguars Season Insights

The Jaguars are putting up 338.1 yards per game on offense, which ranks them 14th in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 20th, giving up 343.8 yards per contest.

On offense, the Jaguars rank 13th in the NFL with 22.3 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 15th in points allowed (343.8 points allowed per contest).

The Jaguars are compiling 240.4 passing yards per game on offense, which ranks them ninth in the NFL. On the other side of the ball, they rank 27th, allowing 245.3 passing yards per game.

Jacksonville is averaging 97.8 rushing yards per game on offense this season (23rd in NFL), and is surrendering 98.6 rushing yards per game (eighth) on the defensive side of the ball.

With 26 forced turnovers (seventh in NFL) against 28 turnovers committed (28th in NFL), the Jaguars' -2 turnover margin ranks 19th in the NFL.

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Jaguars (-4.5)

Jaguars (-4.5) Moneyline: Jaguars (-225), Titans (+180)

Jaguars (-225), Titans (+180) Total: 42.5 points

