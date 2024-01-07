The Tennessee Titans (5-11) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.

How to Watch Jaguars vs. Titans

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Jaguars Insights

The Jaguars put up just 0.6 more points per game (22.3) than the Titans allow (21.7).

The Jaguars average only 4.7 more yards per game (338.1), than the Titans give up per outing (333.4).

This season, Jacksonville rushes for 11.5 fewer yards per game (97.8) than Tennessee allows per contest (109.3).

The Jaguars have turned the ball over 16 more times (28 total) than the Titans have forced a turnover (12) this season.

Jaguars Away Performance

The Jaguars score 24.3 points per game in away games (two more than overall), and concede 22.4 in road games (one more than overall).

The Jaguars accumulate more yards in away games (366.6 per game) than they do overall (338.1), but they also give up more (344.6 per game) than overall (343.8).

The Jaguars accumulate 99.4 rushing yards per game away from home (1.6 more than overall), and give up 74.1 away from home (24.5 fewer than overall).

On the road, the Jaguars convert more third downs (40.9%) than they do overall (36.9%). They also allow opponents to convert on fewer third downs in away games (31.7%) than overall (35.6%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 12/17/2023 Baltimore L 23-7 NBC 12/24/2023 at Tampa Bay L 30-12 CBS 12/31/2023 Carolina W 26-0 CBS 1/7/2024 at Tennessee - CBS

