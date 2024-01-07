The Tennessee Titans (5-11) are listed as 5.5-point underdogs as they attempt to halt their three-game losing streak in a matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium. This game has an over/under of 40.

The Jaguars' betting insights and trends can be found in this article before they take on the Titans. As the Titans prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars, here are their recent betting insights and trends.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline BetMGM Jaguars (-5.5) 40 -250 +190 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Jaguars (-5.5) 39.5 -240 +198 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Other Week 18 Odds

Jacksonville vs. Tennessee Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee

Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee TV Info: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights

Jacksonville has posted a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

As a 5.5-point favorite or greater, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-2) this season.

Jacksonville has hit the over in seven of its 16 games with a set total (43.8%).

Against the spread, Tennessee is 6-9-1 this season.

As a 5.5-point underdog or more, the Titans have one win ATS (1-3) this year.

Of 16 Tennessee games so far this season, five have gone over the total.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.