The Tennessee Titans (5-11) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Nissan Stadium.

The betting insights and trends for the Jaguars and Titans can be found below before they play on Sunday.

Jaguars vs. Titans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS City: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Nissan Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Jaguars 4 41 -200 +165

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Records & Stats

Jacksonville Jaguars

The average point total in Jacksonville's contests this year is 43.1, 2.1 more points than this game's over/under.

The Jaguars have registered a 9-7-0 record against the spread this season.

The Jaguars have been moneyline favorites 10 times this season. They've gone 7-3.

Jacksonville has a 3-2 record (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -200 or shorter.

Tennessee Titans

The Titans have played five games this season that have had more than 41 combined points scored.

Tennessee has a 40.7-point average over/under in their matchups this season, 0.3 fewer points than this game's total.

The Titans have covered the spread six times over 16 games with a set spread.

The Titans have entered the game as underdogs 13 times this season and won four, or 30.8%, of those games.

Tennessee has entered four games this season as the underdog by +165 or more and is 1-3 in those contests.

Jaguars vs. Titans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Jaguars 22.3 13 21.4 15 43.1 10 16 Titans 17.3 28 21.7 16 40.7 5 16

Jaguars vs. Titans Betting Insights & Trends

Jaguars

Jacksonville has covered the spread once, and is 1-2 overall, over its past three games.

Jacksonville's past three contests have not gone over the total.

The Jaguars have played better in divisional games, as they've scored 6.3 more points against teams in their division (28.6 points per game) compared to their overall season average (22.3 points per game). That said, they've allowed 22.6 points per game in divisional matchups, while allowing 21.4 points per game in all games.

The Jaguars have totaled just 14 more points than their opponents this season (0.9 per game), while the Titans have been outscored by 70 total points (4.4 per game).

Titans

Tennessee has not covered the spread and is 1-2 overall in its past three games.

In their past three games, the Titans have not hit the over once.

In AFC South games, the Titans are scoring fewer points (15.4) than their overall average (17.3) and allowing more points (26.6) than overall (21.7).

The Jaguars have outscored their opponents by only 14 points this season (0.9 points per game), and opponents of the Titans have outscored them by 70 points (4.4 per game).

Jaguars Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.1 42.9 43.4 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 24.1 23.3 ATS Record 9-7-0 4-5-0 5-2-0 Over/Under Record 7-9-0 4-5-0 3-4-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-3 4-2 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-4 0-3 2-1

Titans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.7 40.3 41 Implied Team Total AVG 22.3 21.6 23 ATS Record 6-9-1 4-3-1 2-6-0 Over/Under Record 5-11-0 3-5-0 2-6-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-1 0-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 4-9 3-3 1-6

