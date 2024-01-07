The field for the 2024 The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii at Plantation Course at Kapalua includes Keegan Bradley. The tournament runs from January 4-7.

Looking to wager on Keegan Bradley at The Sentry this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to pick up the win this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

The Sentry Time and Date Info

Date: January 4-7, 2024

January 4-7, 2024 Course: Plantation Course at Kapalua

Plantation Course at Kapalua Location: Kapalua, Hawaii

Kapalua, Hawaii Par: 73 / 7,596 yards

73 / 7,596 yards Bradley Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Keegan Bradley Insights

Bradley has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day bogey-free once and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 20 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score five times in his last 20 rounds.

Over his last 20 rounds, Bradley has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

Bradley has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five events, and as high as the top 10 in one.

Bradley has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Bradley has a top-20 finish in three consecutive tournaments.

Bradley has made the cut in five consecutive tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 21 23 -6 279 1 16 2 4 $7.6M

The Sentry Insights and Stats

Bradley has one top-five finish in his past three appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 22nd.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Bradley finished 34th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,001 yards in the past year, while Plantation Course at Kapalua is set for a longer 7,596 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Plantation Course at Kapalua, the scoring average is lower at -11 per tournament.

The average course Bradley has played in the past year has been 258 yards shorter than the 7,596 yards Plantation Course at Kapalua will be at for this event.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That is higher than this course, which has a scoring average of -11.

Bradley's Last Time Out

Bradley was relatively mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Hero World Challenge, averaging par to finish in the 42nd percentile of the field.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 32 par-4 holes at the Hero World Challenge placed him in the 53rd percentile.

Bradley was better than only 16% of the golfers at the Hero World Challenge on par-5 holes, averaging 4.8 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.65.

Bradley carded a birdie or better on six of 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, better than the field average of four.

On the 20 par-3s at the Hero World Challenge, Bradley had more bogeys or worse (six) than the tournament average (3.1).

Bradley's nine birdies or better on par-4s at the Hero World Challenge were more than the field average of 7.5.

At that most recent tournament, Bradley's performance on the 32 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, six).

Bradley finished the Hero World Challenge recording a birdie or better on eight par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 9.5 on the 20 par-5s.

On the 20 par-5s at the Hero World Challenge, Bradley underperformed compared to the tournament average of 2.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding four.

