Magic vs. Hawks January 7 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 24, 2023 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Southeast Division rivals battle when the Orlando Magic (17-11) welcome in the Atlanta Hawks (12-17) at Amway Center, beginning on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the squads this season.
Magic vs. Hawks Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, January 7
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- TV: BSFL, BSSE
Magic Players to Watch
- Paolo Banchero averages 21.2 points, 4.5 assists and 6.9 rebounds per contest.
- Franz Wagner posts 20.3 points, 3.9 assists and 5.8 boards per contest.
- Cole Anthony posts 15.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Jalen Suggs puts up 12.4 points, 3.5 boards and 2.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.6 blocks.
- Moritz Wagner posts 11.9 points, 4.2 boards and 1.2 assists per game, shooting 62.4% from the floor (fifth in league).
Hawks Players to Watch
- Trae Young provides 28.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 11.2 assists per game for the Hawks.
- On a per-game basis, Dejounte Murray gives the Hawks 20.3 points, 4.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (fifth in NBA) and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Clint Capela gives the Hawks 12.0 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 1.7 blocked shots.
- Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 17.8 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. He is sinking 45.8% of his shots from the field and 40.2% from 3-point range, with 3.5 treys per contest (fourth in league).
- The Hawks are receiving 12.9 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game from Saddiq Bey this year.
Magic vs. Hawks Stat Comparison
|Magic
|Hawks
|113.1
|Points Avg.
|122.7
|110.4
|Points Allowed Avg.
|122.9
|47.5%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|33.5%
|Three Point %
|37.5%
