The Atlanta Hawks (14-20) visit the Orlando Magic (20-15) in a matchup of Southeast Division teams at Amway Center, starting at 6:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024. The Hawks are 1.5-point favorites in the game, the second matchup between the squads this season. The matchup's point total is set at 240.5.

Magic vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -1.5 240.5

Magic Betting Records & Stats

Orlando and its opponents have combined to score more than 240.5 points in eight of 35 games this season.

Orlando has had an average of 225.8 points scored in its games so far this season, 14.7 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Orlando is 24-11-0 against the spread this year.

The Magic have won in 10, or 43.5%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Orlando has a record of 7-12, a 36.8% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +110 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Orlando has a 47.6% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

Magic vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 240.5 % of Games Over 240.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 19 55.9% 122.6 236.4 123.9 235.9 240.2 Magic 8 22.9% 113.8 236.4 112 235.9 226.6

Additional Magic Insights & Trends

Orlando has a 7-3 record against the spread while going 4-6 overall in its last 10 contests.

The Magic have hit the over in five of their past 10 games.

Orlando's winning percentage against the spread at home is .750 (12-4-0). On the road, it is .632 (12-7-0).

The Magic put up 10.1 fewer points per game (113.8) than the Hawks give up (123.9).

When it scores more than 123.9 points, Orlando is 7-1 against the spread and 7-1 overall.

Magic vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Magic and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Magic 24-11 15-8 17-18 Hawks 8-26 3-13 22-12

Magic vs. Hawks Point Insights

Magic Hawks 113.8 Points Scored (PG) 122.6 19 NBA Rank (PPG) 3 7-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 8-21 7-1 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 14-15 112 Points Allowed (PG) 123.9 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 28 23-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 5-1 19-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 5-1

