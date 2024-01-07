Magic vs. Hawks Injury Report Today - January 7
The Orlando Magic (20-15) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) on Sunday, January 7 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 6:00 PM ET.
The Magic are coming off of a 122-120 victory over the Nuggets in their most recent outing on Friday. In the Magic's win, Paolo Banchero led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists).
Orlando Magic Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Wendell Carter Jr.
|C
|Out
|Knee
|8.1
|6.4
|1.8
|Goga Bitadze
|C
|Out
|Illness
|7.4
|6.0
|1.6
|Joe Ingles
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|4.9
|2.8
|3.4
|Markelle Fultz
|PG
|Out
|Knee
|11.4
|3.4
|4.0
|Franz Wagner
|SF
|Out
|Ankle
|20.9
|5.9
|3.9
|Jonathan Isaac
|PF
|Out
|Hamstring
|6.4
|4.1
|0.3
|Gary Harris
|SG
|Out
|Calf
|7.1
|1.7
|1.9
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee), Vit Krejci: Out (Shoulder)
Magic vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida
- TV: BSFL and BSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
