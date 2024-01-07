The Orlando Magic (20-15) have seven players currently listed on the injury report as they ready to play the Atlanta Hawks (14-20) on Sunday, January 7 at Amway Center, with tip-off at 6:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Magic are coming off of a 122-120 victory over the Nuggets in their most recent outing on Friday. In the Magic's win, Paolo Banchero led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding 10 rebounds and 11 assists).

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Orlando Magic Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Wendell Carter Jr. C Out Knee 8.1 6.4 1.8 Goga Bitadze C Out Illness 7.4 6.0 1.6 Joe Ingles SF Out Ankle 4.9 2.8 3.4 Markelle Fultz PG Out Knee 11.4 3.4 4.0 Franz Wagner SF Out Ankle 20.9 5.9 3.9 Jonathan Isaac PF Out Hamstring 6.4 4.1 0.3 Gary Harris SG Out Calf 7.1 1.7 1.9

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), De'Andre Hunter: Out (Knee), Vit Krejci: Out (Shoulder)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Amway Center in Orlando, Florida

Amway Center in Orlando, Florida TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.