Sportsbooks have set player props for Trae Young, Paolo Banchero and others when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic at Amway Center on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

Magic vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Venue: Amway Center

Magic vs Hawks Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Orlando Magic

Paolo Banchero Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 29.5 (Over: -102) 8.5 (Over: -102) 5.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: -125)

Banchero is averaging 22.7 points in the 2023-24 season, 6.8 lower than Sunday's prop total.

He has grabbed 7.1 boards per game, which is less than his prop bet for Sunday's game (8.5).

Banchero's assist average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Sunday's prop bet (5.5).

Banchero averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 26.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: -167) 10.5 (Over: -108) 3.5 (Over: +130)

Young's 27.7 points per game average is 1.2 points more than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.5 more rebounds per game (3.0) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (2.5).

Young has averaged 11.1 assists per game, 0.6 more than Sunday's assist over/under (10.5).

Young's 3.4 made three-pointers per game is 0.1 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (3.5).

Dejounte Murray Props

Sunday's points prop for Dejounte Murray is 20.5. That is 0.4 less than his season average.

His rebound average -- 4.5 per game -- equals his prop bet on Sunday.

Murray averages 5.1 assists, 0.6 more than Sunday's prop bet (4.5).

He has hit 2.4 three-pointers per game, 0.1 fewer than his prop bet total on Sunday.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.