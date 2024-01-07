Sunday's ACC slate includes the Miami Hurricanes (9-1) facing the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-8) at 2:00 PM ET.

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Game Information

Game Day: Sunday, January 7

Sunday, January 7 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

Miami (FL) Players to Watch

Jasmyne Roberts: 11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

11.2 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.3 BLK Shayeann Day-Wilson: 9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

9.7 PTS, 3.0 REB, 4.3 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Jaida Patrick: 8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK

8.8 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.7 BLK Kyla Oldacre: 6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.0 BLK Lashae Dwyer: 6.9 PTS, 2.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

Wake Forest Players to Watch

Elise Williams: 9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.5 BLK Kaia Harrison: 10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.3 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.1 BLK Malaya Cowles: 9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

9.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Alexandria Scruggs: 7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Alyssa Andrews: 3.7 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

