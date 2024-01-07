The Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-10) will try to end a four-game road skid when squaring off against the Miami Hurricanes (10-3) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at Watsco Center, airing at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
  • TV: ACC Network X

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest Scoring Comparison

  • The Demon Deacons put up only 3.9 more points per game (60.3) than the Hurricanes give up to opponents (56.4).
  • When it scores more than 56.4 points, Wake Forest is 3-5.
  • Miami (FL) has an 8-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.3 points.
  • The Hurricanes put up 6.1 more points per game (71.1) than the Demon Deacons give up (65).
  • Miami (FL) is 8-1 when scoring more than 65 points.
  • Wake Forest is 4-6 when allowing fewer than 71.1 points.
  • This year the Hurricanes are shooting 46.5% from the field, 5.5% higher than the Demon Deacons give up.

Miami (FL) Leaders

  • Jasmyne Roberts: 10.8 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.6 FG%, 36.4 3PT% (12-for-33)
  • Shayeann Day-Wilson: 8.9 PTS, 41.7 FG%, 35.6 3PT% (16-for-45)
  • Jaida Patrick: 8.4 PTS, 1.8 STL, 48.8 FG%, 40 3PT% (14-for-35)
  • Kyla Oldacre: 6.7 PTS, 56.3 FG%
  • Lashae Dwyer: 7.5 PTS, 1.8 STL, 45.5 FG%, 34.8 3PT% (8-for-23)

Miami (FL) Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/28/2023 Alabama State W 81-36 Watsco Center
12/31/2023 Louisville L 77-72 Watsco Center
1/4/2024 @ Boston College L 70-64 Silvio O. Conte Forum
1/7/2024 Wake Forest - Watsco Center
1/11/2024 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum
1/14/2024 @ Notre Dame - Purcell Pavilion

