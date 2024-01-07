The Orlando Magic, Paolo Banchero included, face the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday at 6:00 PM ET.

In a 122-120 win over the Nuggets (his most recent action) Banchero posted 32 points, 10 rebounds, 11 assists and three steals.

Now let's dig into Banchero's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Paolo Banchero Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 29.5 22.7 26.9 Rebounds 8.5 7.1 7.9 Assists 5.5 4.9 6.1 PRA -- 34.7 40.9 PR -- 29.8 34.8 3PM 1.5 1.5 1.8



Paolo Banchero Insights vs. the Hawks

Banchero is responsible for attempting 19.9% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 13.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.5 per game.

The Magic rank 14th in possessions per game with 102.9. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 20th with 104.9 possessions per contest.

The Hawks concede 123.9 points per contest, 28th-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Hawks are 18th in the league, allowing 43.6 rebounds per contest.

Looking at assists, the Hawks have allowed 29.3 per game, 29th in the NBA.

The Hawks give up 13.8 made 3-pointers per game, 23rd-ranked in the NBA.

Paolo Banchero vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/9/2023 34 17 8 4 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.