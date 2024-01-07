Two hot squads meet when the UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) on Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET. The Blazers are putting their five-game winning streak on the line versus the Bulls, who have won six in a row.

South Florida vs. UAB Game Info

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama

Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

South Florida Stats Insights

The Bulls have shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, two percentage points less than the 45.1% shooting opponents of the Blazers have averaged.

South Florida has compiled a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots above 45.1% from the field.

The Bulls are the 139th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blazers sit at 18th.

The Bulls score only 0.6 more points per game (76.5) than the Blazers allow (75.9).

When it scores more than 75.9 points, South Florida is 6-0.

South Florida Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, South Florida scored 3.6 fewer points per game at home (71.2) than away (74.8).

The Bulls allowed 69.3 points per game at home last season, and 76.4 on the road.

South Florida made fewer 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (8.1) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32%) than on the road (37.1%).

