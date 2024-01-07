South Florida vs. UAB: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 7
The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) take a five-game winning streak into a home matchup against the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC), winners of six straight. It begins at 3:00 PM ET (on ESPN+) on Sunday, January 7, 2024.
South Florida vs. UAB Game Info
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Bartow Arena in Birmingham, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Florida vs. UAB Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UAB Moneyline
|South Florida Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UAB (-3.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UAB (-3.5)
|149.5
|-170
|+138
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
South Florida vs. UAB Betting Trends
- South Florida has won seven games against the spread this year, while failing to cover five times.
- The Bulls have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- UAB has put together a 5-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- In the Blazers' 13 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total nine times.
