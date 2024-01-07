South Florida vs. UAB: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - January 7
The UAB Blazers (9-5, 1-0 AAC) will look to build on a five-game winning streak when they host the South Florida Bulls (8-4, 1-0 AAC) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, January 7, 2024 as 1.5-point favorites. The Bulls have won six games in a row. The matchup's point total is set at 151.5.
South Florida vs. UAB Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Birmingham, Alabama
- Venue: Bartow Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UAB
|-1.5
|151.5
Bulls Betting Records & Stats
- South Florida has played three games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 151.5 points.
- South Florida's games this season have had an average of 146.2 points, 5.3 fewer points than this game's total.
- South Florida is 7-5-0 against the spread this season.
- UAB has covered the spread less often than South Florida this season, sporting an ATS record of 4-8-0, compared to the 7-5-0 mark of South Florida.
South Florida vs. UAB Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 151.5
|% of Games Over 151.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UAB
|9
|75%
|77.5
|154
|75.9
|145.6
|148.8
|South Florida
|3
|25%
|76.5
|154
|69.7
|145.6
|147.8
Additional South Florida Insights & Trends
- Against the spread in AAC games, the Blazers were 6-7-0 last year.
- The Bulls' 76.5 points per game are just 0.6 more points than the 75.9 the Blazers allow to opponents.
- South Florida has put together a 6-0 ATS record and a 6-0 overall record in games it scores more than 75.9 points.
South Florida vs. UAB Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UAB
|4-8-0
|1-8
|9-3-0
|South Florida
|7-5-0
|2-2
|3-9-0
South Florida vs. UAB Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|UAB
|South Florida
|17-2
|Home Record
|9-9
|7-5
|Away Record
|4-7
|6-7-0
|Home ATS Record
|4-11-0
|5-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-2-0
|83.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|71.2
|78.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|74.8
|8-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-7-0
|8-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|9-2-0
