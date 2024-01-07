Travis Etienne will be up against the 14th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL when his Jacksonville Jaguars meet the Tennessee Titans in Week 18, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Etienne has racked up a team-best 251 rushing attempts for 951 total yards (59.4 ypg). He has scored 11 rushing TDs. Etienne has also made a difference as a receiver, catching 53 balls for 446 yards (27.9 ypg) and one touchdown.

Etienne vs. the Titans

Etienne vs the Titans (since 2021): 3 GP / 33.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD

3 GP / 33.7 RUSH YPG / RUSH TD Two opposing rushers have racked up 100 or more rushing yards in a matchup against the Titans during the 2023 season.

Seven opposing rushers have scored at least one touchdown on the ground against Tennessee this year.

The Titans have given up two or more rushing TDs to three opposing rushers this season.

The Titans surrender 109.3 yards per game on the ground, the NFL's 14th-ranked rush defense this season.

Opponents of the Titans have totaled 10 touchdowns on the ground (0.6 per game). The Titans' defense is sixth in the league in that category.

Travis Etienne Rushing Props vs. the Titans

Rushing Yards: 53.5 (-115)

Etienne Rushing Insights

Etienne hit the over on his rushing yards total set by oddsmakers in five of his 16 opportunities this season (31.2%).

The Jaguars, who are 13th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 57.3% of the time while running 42.7%.

He has carried the ball in 251 of his team's 430 total rushing attempts this season (58.4%).

In seven games this year, Etienne has run for at least one touchdown, including four games with multiple rushing TDs.

He has scored 12 of his team's 37 offensive touchdowns this season (32.4%).

He has 36 red zone rushing carries (55.4% of his team's rushing attempts inside the red zone).

Etienne's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Rushing Stats Receiving Stats vs. Panthers 12/31/2023 Week 17 16 ATT / 102 YDS / 2 TDs 2 TAR / 2 REC / 16 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 12/24/2023 Week 16 6 ATT / 12 YDS / 0 TDs 3 TAR / 3 REC / 19 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Ravens 12/17/2023 Week 15 10 ATT / 31 YDS / 0 TDs 6 TAR / 4 REC / 28 YDS / 0 TDs at Browns 12/10/2023 Week 14 14 ATT / 35 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 37 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Bengals 12/4/2023 Week 13 11 ATT / 45 YDS / 1 TD 4 TAR / 4 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs

