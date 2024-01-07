Trevor Lawrence vs. Ryan Tannehill in Week 18: Jaguars vs. Titans Preview, Stats
QBs Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill will be facing off on January 7, when the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) and Tennessee Titans (5-11) square off at Nissan Stadium. In the article below, we take a look at the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.
Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: CBS
Trevor Lawrence vs. Ryan Tannehill Matchup
|Trevor Lawrence
|2023 Stats
|Ryan Tannehill
|15
|Games Played
|8
|65.5%
|Completion %
|64.7%
|3,736 (249.1)
|Passing Yards (Per Game)
|1,448 (181.0)
|19
|Touchdowns
|2
|12
|Interceptions
|6
|329 (21.9)
|Rushing Yards (Per game)
|77 (9.6)
|4
|Rushing Touchdowns
|1
Titans Defensive Stats
- So far this year, the Titans' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points allowed per game and 17th with 333.4 total yards allowed per contest.
- When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has allowed 3,586 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and rank 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).
- Against the run, the Titans are 14th in the NFL with 1,749 rushing yards allowed (109.3 per game) and fifth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).
- On defense, Tennessee is 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks first at 37.9%.
Jaguars Defensive Stats
