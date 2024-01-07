QBs Trevor Lawrence and Ryan Tannehill will be facing off on January 7, when the Jacksonville Jaguars (9-7) and Tennessee Titans (5-11) square off at Nissan Stadium. In the article below, we take a look at the numbers to decide which signal caller is more likely to take his team to victory.

Jaguars vs. Titans Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, January 7, 2024

Sunday, January 7, 2024 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: CBS

Trevor Lawrence vs. Ryan Tannehill Matchup

Trevor Lawrence 2023 Stats Ryan Tannehill 15 Games Played 8 65.5% Completion % 64.7% 3,736 (249.1) Passing Yards (Per Game) 1,448 (181.0) 19 Touchdowns 2 12 Interceptions 6 329 (21.9) Rushing Yards (Per game) 77 (9.6) 4 Rushing Touchdowns 1

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Other Matchup Previews

Titans Defensive Stats

So far this year, the Titans' defense ranks 16th in the NFL with 21.7 points allowed per game and 17th with 333.4 total yards allowed per contest.

When it comes to defending the pass, Tennessee has allowed 3,586 total passing yards (16th in NFL) and rank 22nd in yards allowed per pass attempt (6.8).

Against the run, the Titans are 14th in the NFL with 1,749 rushing yards allowed (109.3 per game) and fifth in yards allowed per rush attempt (3.8).

On defense, Tennessee is 11th in the NFL in third-down efficiency allowed at 37.3%. In red-zone percentage allowed, it ranks first at 37.9%.

Jaguars Defensive Stats

