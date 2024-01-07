When the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans go head to head in Week 18 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, will Zay Jones find his way into the end zone? To see how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to cash his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Jones will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Zay Jones score a touchdown against the Titans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a TD)

Jones has hauled in 28 catches for 274 yards and two TDs this campaign. He has been targeted on 55 occasions, and averages 34.3 yards receiving.

Jones has made two touchdown catches this year in eight games, one apiece on two occasions.

Zay Jones Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1 Week 11 Titans 4 4 20 0 Week 12 @Texans 3 1 10 0 Week 13 Bengals 8 5 78 0 Week 14 @Browns 14 5 29 0 Week 15 Ravens 8 5 59 0

Rep Zay Jones with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.