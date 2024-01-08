Brevard County, FL High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 8
Published: Jan. 8, 2024 at 4:41 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Brevard County, Florida today, we've got the information below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Brevard County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison County Central School at Pineapple Cove Classical Academy
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- Conference: Freelance
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Bayside High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Cocoa Beach JrSr High School at Merritt Island High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Merritt Island, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Viera High School at Heritage High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on January 8
- Location: Palm Bay, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 8
- How to Stream: Watch Here
