The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream matchups in Broward County, Florida today, we've got you covered.

Broward County, Florida High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Miramar High School at Cypress Bay High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on January 8

6:00 PM ET on January 8 Location: Weston, FL

Weston, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Hallandale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Hallandale, FL

Hallandale, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Western High School at Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Stoneman Douglas High School at Hollywood Hills High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Hollywood, FL

Hollywood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

J P Taravella High School at Fort Lauderdale High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on January 8

7:30 PM ET on January 8 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Conference: 7A - District 13

7A - District 13 How to Stream: Watch Here

