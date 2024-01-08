Michigan vs. Washington: National Championship Odds, spread, over/under and promo codes – January 8
The No. 2 Washington Huskies (14-0) are the underdogs, but by less than a touchdown (+4.5), in this season's College Football Playoff National Championship, where they will face the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines (14-0) at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, starting at 7:30 PM ET on January 8, 2024, live on ESPN. The over/under is 55.5 in the contest.
In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Michigan vs. Washington matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Michigan vs. Washington Game Info
- Date: Monday, January 8, 2024
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: NRG Stadium
Michigan vs. Washington Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Michigan Moneyline
|Washington Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Michigan (-4.5)
|55.5
|-185
|+155
|FanDuel
|Michigan (-4.5)
|55.5
|-184
|+152
Michigan vs. Washington Betting Trends
- Michigan has won eight games against the spread this season, while failing to cover five times.
- When playing as at least 4.5-point favorites this season, the Wolverines have an ATS record of 6-5.
- Washington has covered seven times in 14 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Huskies have been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
Michigan & Washington 2023 Futures Odds
|Michigan
|To Win the National Champ.
|-184
|Bet $184 to win $100
|Washington
|To Win the National Champ.
|+200
|Bet $100 to win $200
