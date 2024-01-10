Wednesday's ASUN slate includes the Queens Royals (6-8, 0-0 ASUN) playing the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (5-9, 0-0 ASUN) at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

FGCU vs. Queens Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other FGCU Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

FGCU Players to Watch

Keeshawn Kellman: 12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK

12.4 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 1.4 BLK Zach Anderson: 11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

11.4 PTS, 5.4 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Dallion Johnson: 9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Franco Miller Jr.: 5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK

5.5 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1 STL, 0.1 BLK Cyrus Largie: 5.4 PTS, 4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens Players to Watch

Deyton Albury: 15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.5 PTS, 5.4 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.6 BLK AJ McKee: 17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

17.2 PTS, 4.5 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK BJ McLaurin: 12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.7 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK Chris Ashby: 10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK

10.7 PTS, 0.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.3 STL, 0 BLK Bryce Cash: 7.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

FGCU vs. Queens Stat Comparison

Queens Rank Queens AVG FGCU AVG FGCU Rank 63rd 80.7 Points Scored 68.1 311th 350th 81.3 Points Allowed 72.1 213th 57th 40.1 Rebounds 35.2 246th 103rd 10.2 Off. Rebounds 9.6 141st 20th 10.1 3pt Made 7.5 182nd 103rd 14.8 Assists 12 284th 175th 11.7 Turnovers 11.6 166th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.