The UCF Knights (9-1) play a fellow Big 12 team, the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fifth Third Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, January 10

Wednesday, January 10 Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other UCF Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

UCF Players to Watch

Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK Achol Akot: 8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK

8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK

10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK Mya Burns: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Cincinnati Players to Watch

Jillian Hayes: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.