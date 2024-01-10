UCF vs. Cincinnati January 10 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The UCF Knights (9-1) play a fellow Big 12 team, the Cincinnati Bearcats (8-3), on Wednesday, January 10, 2024 at Fifth Third Arena. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET.
UCF vs. Cincinnati Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, January 10
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
UCF Players to Watch
- Kaitlin Peterson: 19.5 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Achol Akot: 8 PTS, 9.8 REB, 2.2 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Laila Jewett: 10.1 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.4 STL, 0 BLK
- Mya Burns: 11 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Jayla Kelly: 5.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.6 BLK
Cincinnati Players to Watch
- Jillian Hayes: 12.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Malea Williams: 9.8 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
- Braylyn Milton: 6.1 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Destiny Thomas: 6.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Reagan Jackson: 9.1 PTS, 1.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0 BLK
