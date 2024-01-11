The New Mexico State Aggies (5-9, 0-0 CUSA) play a fellow CUSA team, the Florida International Panthers (5-9, 0-0 CUSA), on Thursday, January 11, 2024 at Ocean Bank Convocation Center. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPN+.

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Game Information

Florida International Players to Watch

Arturo Dean: 12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 4.7 AST, 3.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Dashon Gittens: 9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Javaunte Hawkins: 10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jayden Brewer: 8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.1 PTS, 3.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.4 BLK Jonathan Aybar: 7.7 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

New Mexico State Players to Watch

Robert Carpenter: 10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

10.2 PTS, 4.0 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Christian Cook: 10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.5 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.4 BLK Jordan Rawls: 8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.1 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Kaosi Ezeagu: 8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK

8.9 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.3 BLK Jaylin Jackson-Posey: 8.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 3.9 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Florida International vs. New Mexico State Stat Comparison

Florida International Rank Florida International AVG New Mexico State AVG New Mexico State Rank 129th 76.9 Points Scored 71.2 268th 291st 75.6 Points Allowed 73.6 247th 269th 34.4 Rebounds 34.9 250th 133rd 9.7 Off. Rebounds 8.3 248th 90th 8.5 3pt Made 6.6 265th 62nd 15.9 Assists 13.1 212th 354th 15.1 Turnovers 13.0 279th

