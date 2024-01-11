Florida International vs. New Mexico State January 11 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Thursday's CUSA schedule includes the New Mexico State Aggies (6-6) playing the Florida International Panthers (8-5) at 8:00 PM ET.
Florida International vs. New Mexico State Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, January 11
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Florida International Players to Watch
- Mya Kone: 10.2 PTS, 6.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Ajae Yoakum: 11.3 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Courtney Prenger: 11.2 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Maria Torres: 5.1 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Kaliah Henderson: 7.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
New Mexico State Players to Watch
- Molly Kaiser: 14.6 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Sabou Gueye: 8.0 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.3 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Sylena Peterson: 6.7 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Ene Adams: 6.8 PTS, 5.4 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaila Harding: 8.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.1 BLK
