The Tennessee Volunteers (6-5) play the Florida Gators (8-3) in a clash of SEC teams at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday.

Florida vs. Tennessee Game Information

Florida Players to Watch

Aliyah Matharu: 19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK

19.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.5 AST, 2.5 STL, 0.3 BLK Ra Shaya Kyle: 13.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

13.5 PTS, 10.0 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Leilani Correa: 13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.5 PTS, 4.6 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.6 BLK Laila Reynolds: 9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

9.9 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Jeriah Warren: 4.2 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK

Tennessee Players to Watch

Karoline Striplin: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK Sara Puckett: 12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Jewel Spear: 11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.4 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.0 BLK Jasmine Powell: 10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.5 PTS, 4.7 REB, 3.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Jillian Hollingshead: 6.9 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK

