Southeast Division rivals battle when the Miami Heat (19-12) welcome in the Orlando Magic (19-12) at Kaseya Center, starting on Friday, January 12, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. It's the second matchup between the clubs this year.

Magic vs. Heat Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 12

Friday, January 12 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: BSSUN, BSFL

Magic Players to Watch

On a per-game basis, Paolo Banchero gives the Magic 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Magic are receiving 21.0 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game from Franz Wagner this season.

Cole Anthony is putting up 14.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists per contest. He is sinking 44.5% of his shots from the floor and 34.7% from 3-point range, with 1.3 treys per game.

Jalen Suggs gets the Magic 13.0 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per contest while posting 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Goga Bitadze is averaging 7.3 points, 6.0 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He is draining 60.2% of his shots from the field.

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo averages 21.8 points, 4.0 assists and 10.0 rebounds per game.

Jimmy Butler puts up 21.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.6 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field.

Jaime Jaquez averages 13.8 points, 4.0 boards and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 51.4% from the field and 38.0% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Duncan Robinson averages 14.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists per contest, shooting 48.1% from the floor and 44.1% from downtown with 3.1 made treys per contest.

Kyle Lowry averages 9.4 points, 4.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.

Magic vs. Heat Stat Comparison

Heat Magic 113.4 Points Avg. 113.0 111.5 Points Allowed Avg. 110.6 47.3% Field Goal % 47.4% 39.3% Three Point % 33.2%

