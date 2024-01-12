The Rice Owls (6-7, 0-0 AAC) meet a fellow AAC squad, the South Florida Bulls (7-4, 0-0 AAC), on Friday, January 12, 2024 at Yuengling Center. The game will tip off at 7:00 PM ET and you can watch via ESPNU.

South Florida vs. Rice Game Information

South Florida Players to Watch

Selton Miguel: 14.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

14.3 PTS, 4 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Chris Youngblood: 14.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

14.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Kasean Pryor: 9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK

9.3 PTS, 6.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.8 BLK Jayden Reid: 8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

8.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK Kobe Knox: 7.4 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.7 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

Rice Players to Watch

Max Fiedler: 10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK

10.1 PTS, 8.7 REB, 4.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.8 BLK Travis Evee: 16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Mekhi Mason: 12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK

12.5 PTS, 4.2 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.5 BLK Keanu Dawes: 6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK

6.4 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK Anthony Selden: 6.7 PTS, 2.9 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.5 BLK

South Florida vs. Rice Stat Comparison

South Florida Rank South Florida AVG Rice AVG Rice Rank 144th 76.5 Points Scored 73.8 211th 147th 69.8 Points Allowed 73.8 254th 155th 37.1 Rebounds 37.3 147th 115th 9.9 Off. Rebounds 9.4 163rd 185th 7.5 3pt Made 7.4 199th 113th 14.7 Assists 14.3 128th 66th 10.4 Turnovers 11.6 164th

